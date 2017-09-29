Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229017
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
September 15, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Stephan H. Ertle
6510 Ackley Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Edward Shields
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Robert F. Ertle
8635 North Gateway
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Stephan H. Ertle
6510 Ackley Road
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Daniel Edward Shields
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 229017—Estate of Robert F. Ertle. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. E. Shields, atty.
