Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229017
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $80,000.00
- Date Died
- September 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Stephan H. Ertle
6510 Ackley RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Robert F. Ertle
8635 North GatewayNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 229017—Estate of Robert F. Ertle. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. E. Shields, atty.
