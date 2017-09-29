Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229018
Date Died
September 18, 1958
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Other

Maryellen Wiggenhorn
23775 Curtis Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Laurie Burton
21535 Hickory Branch Trail
Strongsville OH 44149

Ward

Alison Raymer
49 Sheldon Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 GRD 229018—Re: Alison Raymer. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
