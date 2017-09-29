Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229018
- Date Died
- September 18, 1958
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Other
Maryellen Wiggenhorn
23775 Curtis Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Laurie Burton
21535 Hickory Branch TrailStrongsville OH 44149
Ward
Alison Raymer
49 Sheldon RoadBerea OH 44017
Text2017 GRD 229018—Re: Alison Raymer. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
