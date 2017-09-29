Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229021
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Arnold I. Stone
704 Copley Rd.
Akron OH 44320

Ward

Diane Stone
25900 Hilltop Village 927b
Cleveland, OH 44132

Applicant

Kenneth Stone
8479 Sharp Lane
Chesterland OH 44026

Next of Kin

Debra Seibert
127 Grape Vine Way
Milford DE 19963

Next of Kin

Rose Wilcher
704 Copley Rd.
Akron OH 44320

Text

2017 GRD 229021—Re: Diane Stone. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
