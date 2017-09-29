Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229021
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Arnold I. Stone
704 Copley Rd.Akron OH 44320
Ward
Diane Stone
25900 Hilltop Village 927bCleveland, OH 44132
Applicant
Kenneth Stone
8479 Sharp LaneChesterland OH 44026
Next of Kin
Debra Seibert
127 Grape Vine WayMilford DE 19963
Next of Kin
Rose Wilcher
704 Copley Rd.Akron OH 44320
Text2017 GRD 229021—Re: Diane Stone. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.