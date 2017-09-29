Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229022
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 15, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kelley Wilkerson
24500 Hawthorne Dr.
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Robert Lansdowne
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Angela Lewis
23065 Broadway Ave., Apt. H72
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Saturday, July 15, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229022—Estate of Angela Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. R. Lansdowne, atty.
