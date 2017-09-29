Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229022
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kelley Wilkerson
24500 Hawthorne Dr.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Angela Lewis
23065 Broadway Ave., Apt. H72Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Saturday, July 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 229022—Estate of Angela Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. R. Lansdowne, atty.
About your information and the public record.