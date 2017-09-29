Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229027
- Date Died
- September 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Geoffrey B. Carter
91 East 209th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Arlene L. Carter
20751 Edgecliff DriveEuclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 229027—Estate of Arlene L. Carter. Will admitted to probate. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
