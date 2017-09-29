Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229028
Date Died
August 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Anna Marie Lazration
6426 Willow Drive
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Tullio Jr.
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Wiiliam D. Chimelewski
1041 Gettysburg Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, August 6, 2017

Fiduciary

Anna Marie Lazration
6426 Willow Drive
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Richard Tullio Jr.
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 229028—Estate of William D. Chimelewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
