Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229028
- Date Died
- August 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Anna Marie Lazration
6426 Willow DriveIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Wiiliam D. Chimelewski
1041 Gettysburg DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, August 6, 2017
Fiduciary
Anna Marie Lazration
6426 Willow DriveIndependence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 229028—Estate of William D. Chimelewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
