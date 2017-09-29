Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229029
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Janet D. Warren
12809 Revere Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Next of Kin

Natasha Warren
P.o. Box 4970
Orlando FL 32802

Ward

Lavonte N. Richey
12809 Revere Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 229029—Re: Lavonte N. Richey. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 