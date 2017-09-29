Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229029
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Janet D. Warren
12809 Revere AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Next of Kin
Natasha Warren
P.o. Box 4970Orlando FL 32802
Ward
Lavonte N. Richey
12809 Revere AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 229029—Re: Lavonte N. Richey. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
