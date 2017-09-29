Date Filed Friday, September 29, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD229029 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 24, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 229029—Re: Lavonte N. Richey. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.