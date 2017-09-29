Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229030
Date Died
April 3, 2009
Filing Code
EXT

Applicant

Louanne Ingersoll
1745 Culver Rd.
Rochester NY 14609
Applicant's Attorney
Veronica Therese Garofoli
Mansour Gavin, LPA
1001 Lakeside Ave., Ste. 1400
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Charles B. Ingersoll
1745 Culver Rd.
Rochester NY 14609

Date Died :Friday, April 3, 2009

Text

2017 EST 229030—Estate of Charles B. Ingersoll III. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. V. T. Garofoli, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 