Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229030
- Date Died
- April 3, 2009
- Filing Code
- EXT
Applicant
Louanne Ingersoll
1745 Culver Rd.Rochester NY 14609
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin, LPA
1001 Lakeside Ave., Ste. 1400
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Charles B. Ingersoll
1745 Culver Rd.Rochester NY 14609
Date Died :Friday, April 3, 2009
Text2017 EST 229030—Estate of Charles B. Ingersoll III. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. V. T. Garofoli, atty.
About your information and the public record.