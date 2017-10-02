Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229032
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Nadya Abushatara
6048 Timber Trl
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Ward

Yousief N. Abushatara
6048 Timber Trl
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 229032—Re: Yousief N. Abushatara. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
