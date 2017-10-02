Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229032
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Nadya Abushatara
6048 Timber TrlNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Ward
Yousief N. Abushatara
6048 Timber TrlNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 229032—Re: Yousief N. Abushatara. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
About your information and the public record.