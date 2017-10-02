Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229036
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Natural Father

Orlando Pace
5921 Madison Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Ward

Kayleigh Darling Pace
4005 Hyde Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant

Darling Ann Lugo
4005 Hyde Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Helen Marie Forbes
Forbes, Fields & Associates
614 Superior Avenue, NW
Cleveland OH 44113-1332

Text

2017 GRD 229036—Re: Kayleigh Darling Pace. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. H. M. Forbes, atty.
