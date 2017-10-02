Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229036
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Natural Father
Orlando Pace
5921 Madison AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Ward
Kayleigh Darling Pace
4005 Hyde AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Darling Ann Lugo
4005 Hyde AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Forbes, Fields & Associates
614 Superior Avenue, NW
Cleveland OH 44113-1332
Text2017 GRD 229036—Re: Kayleigh Darling Pace. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. H. M. Forbes, atty.
About your information and the public record.