Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229038
Date Died
August 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Joseph Francis Cronauer
2871 Bonny Boulevard
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Thursday, August 3, 2017

Applicant

Sandra Homa
3471 Malvern Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Lloyd Jerry Ramsey
Allen and Ramsey Company, LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive, Suite 200
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 229038—Estate of Joseph Francis Cronauer Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. J. Ramsey, atty.
