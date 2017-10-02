Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229038
- Date Died
- August 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Joseph Francis Cronauer
2871 Bonny BoulevardParma OH 44134
Date Died :Thursday, August 3, 2017
Applicant
Sandra Homa
3471 Malvern DriveBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Allen and Ramsey Company, LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive, Suite 200
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 229038—Estate of Joseph Francis Cronauer Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. J. Ramsey, atty.
