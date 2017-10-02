Date Filed Monday, October 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229038 Date Died August 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 16, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 229038—Estate of Joseph Francis Cronauer Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. J. Ramsey, atty.