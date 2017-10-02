Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV229039
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Joel Tomkalski, Guardian
3341 Bradley RoadWestlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Defendant
Zygmunt F. Tomkalski
c/o Joel Tomkalski, 3341 Bradley RdWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 ADV 229039—Joel Tomkalski vs Zygmunt F. Tomkalski. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
