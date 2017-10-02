Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229039
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Joel Tomkalski, Guardian
3341 Bradley Road
Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ronald Leonard McLaughlin
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Defendant

Zygmunt F. Tomkalski
c/o Joel Tomkalski, 3341 Bradley Rd
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 ADV 229039—Joel Tomkalski vs Zygmunt F. Tomkalski. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
