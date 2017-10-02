Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV229042
- Filing Code
- DEC
Plaintiff
The Guardianship Of Cecelia Erlanson
19111 Detroit Road Suite 205Rocky River OH 44116
Plaintiff's Attorney
Pamela L. Gorski
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Defendant
Michael Erlanson
4678 E. 88 StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Defendant
Beverly Oliver
5443 Thompson Rd. #BColumbus OH 43230
Defendant
Heidi Harbaugh
60014 Soggy Run RoadSenecaville OH 43780
Defendant
Fay Meese
5680 Pin Oak LaneZanesville OH 43701
Defendant
Thomas Erlanson
2719 Harvard AvenueNewburgh Heights OH 44105
Defendant
Laura Englehart
5588 Brave Cheif LaneRavenna OH 44266
Text2017 ADV 229042—Pamela Gorski vs Michael Erlanson, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. P. L. Gorski, atty.
