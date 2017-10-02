Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229042
Filing Code
DEC

Plaintiff

The Guardianship Of Cecelia Erlanson
19111 Detroit Road Suite 205
Rocky River OH 44116
Plaintiff's Attorney
Pamela Lee Gorski
Pamela L. Gorski
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Defendant

Michael Erlanson
4678 E. 88 Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Defendant

Beverly Oliver
5443 Thompson Rd. #B
Columbus OH 43230

Defendant

Heidi Harbaugh
60014 Soggy Run Road
Senecaville OH 43780

Defendant

Fay Meese
5680 Pin Oak Lane
Zanesville OH 43701

Defendant

Thomas Erlanson
2719 Harvard Avenue
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Defendant

Laura Englehart
5588 Brave Cheif Lane
Ravenna OH 44266

Text

2017 ADV 229042—Pamela Gorski vs Michael Erlanson, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. P. L. Gorski, atty.
