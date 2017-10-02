Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229043
Filing Code
CBD

Defendant

Lawrence Verbos
19220 Briarwood Lane
Strongsville OH 44149

Plaintiff

John Verbos
19571 Elmridge Lane
Huntington Beach CA 92648
Plaintiff's Attorney
Adam Michael Fried
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Defendant

Ellen J. Verbos
19571 Elmridge Lane
Huntington Beach CA 92648

Defendant

Rachael Verbos
1701 East 12th Street, Apt. 20-D
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Nicholas Verbos
1322 Minor Ave, #B 504
Seattle WA 98101

Text

2017 ADV 229043—John Verbos vs Lawrence Verbos, et al. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. A. M. Fried, atty.
