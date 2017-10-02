Date Filed Monday, October 2, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD229045 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Nov 2, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 229045—Re: Nore Sabor Germany. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.