Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229045
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Donna Germany
11919 Browning Ave.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Natural Mother

Deja Germany
11919 Browning Ave.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Ward

Nore Sabor Germany
11919 Browning Ave.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Natural Father

Walter Humphrey
12929 Havana
Cleveland OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 229045—Re: Nore Sabor Germany. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
