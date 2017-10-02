Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229045
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGNov 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Donna Germany
11919 Browning Ave.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Natural Mother
Deja Germany
11919 Browning Ave.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Ward
Nore Sabor Germany
11919 Browning Ave.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Natural Father
Walter Humphrey
12929 HavanaCleveland OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 229045—Re: Nore Sabor Germany. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
