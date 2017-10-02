Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229046
Date Died
July 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael Walker
1711 Brainard Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Decedent

Michael J. Walker
1642 Temple Ave.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Fiduciary

Michael Walker
1711 Brainard Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 229046—Estate of Michael J. Walker Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
