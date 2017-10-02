Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229048
- Date Died
- June 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Christopher W. Hericks
5690 West Longridge DriveSeven Hills OH 44131-5131
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Kevin M. Butler
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Carol J. Hericks
22701 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Fiduciary
Christopher W. Hericks
5690 West Longridge DriveSeven Hills OH 44131-5131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Kevin M. Butler
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 229048—Estate of Carol J. Hericks. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. M. Butler, atty.
