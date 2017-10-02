Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229048
Date Died
June 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Christopher W. Hericks
5690 West Longridge Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131-5131
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Michael Butler
Law Offices of Kevin M. Butler
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Carol J. Hericks
22701 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Fiduciary

Christopher W. Hericks
5690 West Longridge Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131-5131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kevin Michael Butler
Law Offices of Kevin M. Butler
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 229048—Estate of Carol J. Hericks. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. M. Butler, atty.
