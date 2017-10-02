Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229052
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joanne M. Earle
27390 ForestviewEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Decedent
Patrick W. Earle
27390 ForestviewEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Fiduciary
Joanne M. Earle
27390 ForestviewEuclid OH 44132
Fiduciary's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Surviving Spouse
Joanne M. Earle
27390 ForestviewEuclid OH 44132
Text2017 EST 229052—Estate of Patrick W. Earle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
