Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229052
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joanne M. Earle
27390 Forestview
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Decedent

Patrick W. Earle
27390 Forestview
Euclid OH 44132

Fiduciary

Joanne M. Earle
27390 Forestview
Euclid OH 44132
Fiduciary's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Surviving Spouse

Joanne M. Earle
27390 Forestview
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 229052—Estate of Patrick W. Earle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
