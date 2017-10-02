Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229053
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
William Horan
15206 Montrose Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016
Applicant
Amy Sedlak
3615 Case RoadAvon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Competitive Title Agency, Inc.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 229053—Estate of William Horan. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. G. Mansour, atty.
