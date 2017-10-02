Date Filed Monday, October 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229053 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died October 27, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 229053—Estate of William Horan. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. G. Mansour, atty.