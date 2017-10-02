Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229054
Filing Code
PDH

Defendant

Susan Goorin-Donato

Plaintiff

Christina Motyka
2112 Acacia Park Unit #326
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Plaintiff's Attorney
Victoria Colleen Nagy
Victoria Nagy & Associates LPA
PO Box 141
Newbury OH 44065

Defendant

Sam Brody
Skogsviks Strand #6, S-182 35
Danderyd XX

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney
1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ronnie Goorin

Defendant

Steven Goorin

Defendant

Next Of Kin Of Simon Goldman

Text

2017 ADV 229054—Christina Motyka vs Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. V. C. Nagy, atty.
