Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV229055
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff
Ohio Department Of Transportation
1980 West Broad Street, P.o. Box 899Columbus OH 43216
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ohio Attorney General's Office
Transportation Section
Cleveland OH 44113-1899
Defendant
Larry Underwood
6926 Grand AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Defendant
Ohio Department Of Taxation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay Street, 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Text2017 ADV 229055—Ohio Department Of Transportation vs Larry Underwood, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. B. D. Horrigan, atty.
