Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229059
- Date Died
- August 16, 2013
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 31, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Paul Pannell
5423 Beechwood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Decedent
Betty Pannell
5423 Beechwood Ave.Maple Hts. OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, August 16, 2013
Text2017 EST 229059—Estate of Betty Pannell. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
