Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229059
Date Died
August 16, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Paul Pannell
5423 Beechwood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Decedent

Betty Pannell
5423 Beechwood Ave.
Maple Hts. OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, August 16, 2013

Text

2017 EST 229059—Estate of Betty Pannell. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 