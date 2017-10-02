Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229062
- Date Died
- August 9, 2012
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ruth A. Del Valle
1450 West 77th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Thursday, August 9, 2012
Applicant
Milissa A. Del Valle
1450 West 77th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Milissa A. Del Valle
1450 West 77th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 229062—Estate of Ruth A. Del Valle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
