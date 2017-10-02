Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229062
Date Died
August 9, 2012
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ruth A. Del Valle
1450 West 77th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Milissa A. Del Valle
1450 West 77th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Joseph Nuccio
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Milissa A. Del Valle
1450 West 77th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 229062—Estate of Ruth A. Del Valle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
