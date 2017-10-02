Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC229065
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Nov 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Lucas James Carlin
8110 Fenway Dr.
Parma OH 44129

New Name

Lucas John Perotti
8110 Fenway Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

John Richard Perotti
8110 Fenway Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 MSC 229065—Re: Lucas James Carlin. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Nov. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 