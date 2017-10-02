Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC229065
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGNov 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Lucas James Carlin
8110 Fenway Dr.Parma OH 44129
New Name
Lucas John Perotti
8110 Fenway Dr.Parma OH 44129
Applicant
John Richard Perotti
8110 Fenway Dr.Parma OH 44129
Text2017 MSC 229065—Re: Lucas James Carlin. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Nov. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
