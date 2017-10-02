Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229066
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $60,000.00
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Fiduciary
Sherrice J. Thompson
8404 Garfield Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard A Kray
1468 W 9th Suite 425
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Edward Davis
13700 Fairhill RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant
Sherrice J. Thompson
8404 Garfield Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A Kray
1468 W 9th Suite 425
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 229066—Estate of Edward Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. A. Kray, atty.
