Date Filed Monday, October 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229066 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $60,000.00 Date Died January 18, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 229066—Estate of Edward Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. A. Kray, atty.