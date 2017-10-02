Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229066
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$60,000.00
Date Died
January 18, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Fiduciary

Sherrice J. Thompson
8404 Garfield Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard Allan Kray
Richard A Kray
1468 W 9th Suite 425
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Edward Davis
13700 Fairhill Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Applicant

Sherrice J. Thompson
8404 Garfield Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Allan Kray
Richard A Kray
1468 W 9th Suite 425
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 229066—Estate of Edward Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. A. Kray, atty.
