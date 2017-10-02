Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229067
Date Died
August 16, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Robert G. Jones
1100 Suwanee Drive
Evansville IN 47725
Applicant's Attorney
Jerrold Lee Goldstein
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Decedent

Barbara G. Beckenbach
8 Hidden Valley Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 229067—Estate of Barbara G. Beckenbach. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
