Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229067
- Date Died
- August 16, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Robert G. Jones
1100 Suwanee DriveEvansville IN 47725
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Decedent
Barbara G. Beckenbach
8 Hidden Valley DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 229067—Estate of Barbara G. Beckenbach. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
