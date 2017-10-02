Probate

Date Filed
Monday, October 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229070
Date Died
July 29, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

James J. Jerina
759 High Street
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Marie Rich
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Ann Vargo Jerina
4940 Lander Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 229070—Estate of Ann Vargo Jerina. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
