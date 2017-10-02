Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229070
- Date Died
- July 29, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
James J. Jerina
759 High StreetBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Ann Vargo Jerina
4940 Lander RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Saturday, July 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 229070—Estate of Ann Vargo Jerina. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
