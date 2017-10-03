Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229071
Date Died
October 13, 2004
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Frank R. Scnell
4263 West 20th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Wednesday, October 13, 2004

Applicant

Frank R. Schnell
4853 Columbia Road Apt. 203
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 229071—Estate of Frank R. Scnell Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
