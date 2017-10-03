Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229072
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Ann L. Grace
100 Richmond Rd Apt. 903Euclid OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Applicant
Myron A. Grace
7519 Mentor Ave Suite A-110Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary
Myron A. Grace
7519 Mentor Ave Suite A-110Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 229072—Estate of Ann L. Grace. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed.
About your information and the public record.