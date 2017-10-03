Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229072
Bond
1
Date Died
February 24, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Ann L. Grace
100 Richmond Rd Apt. 903
Euclid OH 44143

Applicant

Myron A. Grace
7519 Mentor Ave Suite A-110
Mentor OH 44060

Fiduciary

Text

2017 EST 229072—Estate of Ann L. Grace. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed.
