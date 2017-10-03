Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229077
Date Died
August 22, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 8, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CPW

Applicant

David V. Steinhoff
2303 Deerfield Dr.
Deerfield OH 44411
Applicant's Attorney
James Robert Eder
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Carl G. Steinhoff
3384 West 99th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Other

Donna M. Kotlarz
3384 West 99th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 229077—Estate of Carl G. Steinhoff. Citation to produce will filed. Set for hearing Nov. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. R. Eder, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 