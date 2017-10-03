Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229077
- Date Died
- August 22, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 8, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPW
Applicant
David V. Steinhoff
2303 Deerfield Dr.Deerfield OH 44411
Applicant's Attorney
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Carl G. Steinhoff
3384 West 99th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Other
Donna M. Kotlarz
3384 West 99th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 EST 229077—Estate of Carl G. Steinhoff. Citation to produce will filed. Set for hearing Nov. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. R. Eder, atty.
About your information and the public record.