Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229078
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Tyrone Pennyman
1027 Panna LaneCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Applicant
Michelle A. Burton
5303 Northfield Rd 514-1Bedford Hts. OH 44146
Fiduciary
Michelle A. Burton
5303 Northfield Rd 514-1Bedford Hts. OH 44146
Text2017 EST 229078—Estate of Tyrone Pennyman. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
