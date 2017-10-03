Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229078
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Tyrone Pennyman
1027 Panna Lane
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Applicant

Michelle A. Burton
5303 Northfield Rd 514-1
Bedford Hts. OH 44146

Fiduciary

Michelle A. Burton
5303 Northfield Rd 514-1
Bedford Hts. OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 229078—Estate of Tyrone Pennyman. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
