Date Filed Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229078 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 1, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 20, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 229078—Estate of Tyrone Pennyman. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.