Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229079
- Date Died
- April 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mark A. Springer
21701 Wilmore AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017
Applicant
Thomas Springer
4850 Wake Robin RoadMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
Thomas Springer
4850 Wake Robin RoadMentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 229079—Estate of Mark A. Springer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
About your information and the public record.