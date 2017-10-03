Date Filed Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD229084 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 31, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 229084—Re: Daniel Kaiser. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. S. K. Roman, atty.