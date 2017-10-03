Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229084
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Victor Kaiser
15530 Lydian Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Barbara Sue Klein Roman
Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis
28601 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere OH 44122-2553

Ward

Daniel Kaiser
15530 Lydian Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 229084—Re: Daniel Kaiser. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. S. K. Roman, atty.
