Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229084
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Victor Kaiser
15530 Lydian AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis
28601 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere OH 44122-2553
Ward
Daniel Kaiser
15530 Lydian AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 229084—Re: Daniel Kaiser. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. S. K. Roman, atty.
About your information and the public record.