Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229085
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Richard David Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park DriveSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Applicant
Denise Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Fiduciary
Denise Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park DriveSolon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Surviving Spouse
Denise Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park DriveSolon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 229085—Estate of Richard David Messerman. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
