Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229085
Bond
1
Date Died
August 16, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Richard David Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park Drive
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Applicant

Denise Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Brenda Cramer Wolff
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Fiduciary

Denise Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park Drive
Solon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brenda Cramer Wolff
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Surviving Spouse

Denise Messerman
34630 Sherbrook Park Drive
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 229085—Estate of Richard David Messerman. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
