Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229087
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Dolores Campo
c/o Hilltop Village, 25900 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Plaintiff

William J. Schulz
c/o W. Schultz Law, 27352 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
William James Schulz
W Schulz Law
27352 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Rick Runyon
527 Rhine River Lane
Washington MO 63090

Text

2017 ADV 229087—William J. Schulz vs Dolores Campo, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. W. J. Schulz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 