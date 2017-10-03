Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV229087
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Dolores Campo
c/o Hilltop Village, 25900 Euclid AvenueEuclid OH 44132
Plaintiff
William J. Schulz
c/o W. Schultz Law, 27352 Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
W Schulz Law
27352 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
Rick Runyon
527 Rhine River LaneWashington MO 63090
Text2017 ADV 229087—William J. Schulz vs Dolores Campo, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. W. J. Schulz, atty.
About your information and the public record.