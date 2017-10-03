Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229090
- Date Died
- August 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Eric Buller
2673 Warrensville Center Rd.; #203Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Eunice Buller
2068 Edenhall DriveLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Date Died :Sunday, August 7, 2016
Text2017 EST 229090—Estate of Eunice Buller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
