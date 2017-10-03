Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229090
Date Died
August 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Eric Buller
2673 Warrensville Center Rd.; #203
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence Richard Hupertz
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Eunice Buller
2068 Edenhall Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2425

Date Died :Sunday, August 7, 2016

Text

2017 EST 229090—Estate of Eunice Buller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 