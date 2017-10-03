Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229091
- Date Died
- June 11, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 15, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Diane F. Cramer
6084 Pearl RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017
Applicant
Sheila Kochock
6084 Pearl RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 229091—Estate of Diane F. Cramer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
