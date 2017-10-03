Date Filed Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229091 Date Died June 11, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 15, 2017 10:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 229091—Estate of Diane F. Cramer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. M. Hungerford, atty.