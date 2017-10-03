Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229091
Date Died
June 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 15, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Diane F. Cramer
6084 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017

Applicant

Sheila Kochock
6084 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
James Michael Hungerford
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 229091—Estate of Diane F. Cramer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 