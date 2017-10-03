Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229096
- Date Died
- March 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Anna Jean Ware
3297 Clarendon Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
Keith E. Ware
3297 Clarendon Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017
Commissioner
F Eric Jochum
Text2017 EST 229096—Estate of Keith E. Ware. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
