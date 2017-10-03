Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229096
Date Died
March 3, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Anna Jean Ware
3297 Clarendon Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Decedent

Keith E. Ware
3297 Clarendon Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017

Commissioner

F Eric Jochum

Text

2017 EST 229096—Estate of Keith E. Ware. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
