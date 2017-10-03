Date Filed Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229097 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died December 21, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 229097—Estate of Jaxson William Harden. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.