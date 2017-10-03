Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229097
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Jaxson William Harden
3358 Altament Ave.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Applicant
Alexandria C. Simoneau
3358 Altament Ave.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Fiduciary
Alexandria C. Simoneau
3358 Altament Ave.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 229097—Estate of Jaxson William Harden. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.
About your information and the public record.