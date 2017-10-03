Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229097
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Jaxson William Harden
3358 Altament Ave.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Applicant

Alexandria C. Simoneau
3358 Altament Ave.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Fiduciary

Alexandria C. Simoneau
3358 Altament Ave.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 229097—Estate of Jaxson William Harden. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.
