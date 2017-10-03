Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229101
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- March 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
David F. Komorowski
4105 East 71st StreetCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Fred P. Ramos, Co. L.P.A.
4141 Rockside Rd, Ste 230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Bruce Rory Stewart
19102 Pierce DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary
David F. Komorowski
4105 East 71st StreetCleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary's Attorney
Fred P. Ramos, Co. L.P.A.
4141 Rockside Rd, Ste 230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 229101—Estate of Bruce Rory Stewart. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. F. P. Ramos, atty.
