Date Filed Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229101 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died March 4, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 229101—Estate of Bruce Rory Stewart. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. F. P. Ramos, atty.