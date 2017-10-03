Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229101
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
March 4, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

David F. Komorowski
4105 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Fred Paul Ramos
Fred P. Ramos, Co. L.P.A.
4141 Rockside Rd, Ste 230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Bruce Rory Stewart
19102 Pierce Drive
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, March 4, 2016

Fiduciary

David F. Komorowski
4105 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary's Attorney
Fred Paul Ramos
Fred P. Ramos, Co. L.P.A.
4141 Rockside Rd, Ste 230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 229101—Estate of Bruce Rory Stewart. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. F. P. Ramos, atty.
