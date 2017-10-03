Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229102
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Peter Kotlinski
10510 Buckeye Road
Cleveland OH 44104

Ward

Paul Thomas Kotlinski
2181 Ambleside Drive
Cleveland OH 44106

Next of Kin

John Paul Kotlinski
36 Main St.
Commercial Point OH 43116

Next of Kin

Michael Francis Kotlinski
36 Main St.
Commercial Point OH 43116

Text

2017 GRD 229102—Re: Paul Thomas Kotlinski. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
