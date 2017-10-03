Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229102
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Peter Kotlinski
10510 Buckeye RoadCleveland OH 44104
Ward
Paul Thomas Kotlinski
2181 Ambleside DriveCleveland OH 44106
Next of Kin
John Paul Kotlinski
36 Main St.Commercial Point OH 43116
Next of Kin
Michael Francis Kotlinski
36 Main St.Commercial Point OH 43116
Text2017 GRD 229102—Re: Paul Thomas Kotlinski. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.