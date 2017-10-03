Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229104
Date Died
July 6, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Rosette R. Lurie
27070 Cedar Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, July 6, 2017

Applicant

Charles S. Lurie
26851 Bernwood Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Christina D'Eramo Evans
Hahn, Loeser & Parks, LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2301

Text

2017 EST 229104—Estate of Rosette R. Lurie. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. D. Evans, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 