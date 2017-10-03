Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229104
- Date Died
- July 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Rosette R. Lurie
27070 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, July 6, 2017
Applicant
Charles S. Lurie
26851 Bernwood RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Hahn, Loeser & Parks, LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2301
Text2017 EST 229104—Estate of Rosette R. Lurie. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. D. Evans, atty.
