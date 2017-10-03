Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229105
Date Died
January 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Howard N. Goehring
1391 Clearaire
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Monday, January 25, 2016

Applicant

Alfreda Tracy
605 Prosser St.
New Market MD 21774

Text

2017 EST 229105—Estate of Howard N. Goehring. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
