Date Filed Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229105 Date Died January 25, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 6, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code COTWOA

Text 2017 EST 229105—Estate of Howard N. Goehring. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.