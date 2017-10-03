Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229105
- Date Died
- January 25, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 6, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Howard N. Goehring
1391 ClearaireCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Monday, January 25, 2016
Applicant
Alfreda Tracy
605 Prosser St.New Market MD 21774
Text2017 EST 229105—Estate of Howard N. Goehring. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
