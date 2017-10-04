Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229107
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Timothy Zaun
2580 Woodruff Court
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Corea
Cuyahoga County Board of DD
1275 Lakeside Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Seshanhune Hogue
30401 Ashton Lane
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 GRD 229107—Re: Seshanhune Hogue. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. C. Corea, atty.
