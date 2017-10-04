Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229107
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGNov 2, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Timothy Zaun
2580 Woodruff CourtWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Board of DD
1275 Lakeside Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Seshanhune Hogue
30401 Ashton LaneBay Village OH 44140
Text2017 GRD 229107—Re: Seshanhune Hogue. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. C. Corea, atty.
About your information and the public record.