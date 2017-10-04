Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229108
- Date Died
- December 8, 2000
- Filing Code
- REL
Commissioner
Nicholas J. Debaltzo
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200Cleveland OH 44124
Decedent
Marie Diane Kulis
851 Trebisky Rd.South Euclid OH 44143
Date Died :Friday, December 8, 2000
Applicant
Sandra A. Zombroy
15025 Gar HighwayChardon OH 44024-9057
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr.
Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 EST 229108—Estate of Marie Diane Kulis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. J. DeBaltzo, Jr., atty.
