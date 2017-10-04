Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229108
Date Died
December 8, 2000
Filing Code
REL

Commissioner

Nicholas J. Debaltzo
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44124

Decedent

Marie Diane Kulis
851 Trebisky Rd.
South Euclid OH 44143

Date Died :Friday, December 8, 2000

Applicant

Sandra A. Zombroy
15025 Gar Highway
Chardon OH 44024-9057
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas James DeBaltzo Jr.
Dinn Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr.
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 229108—Estate of Marie Diane Kulis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. J. DeBaltzo, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 