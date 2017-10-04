Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229113
- Date Died
- September 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sandra Godlaski
341 Crestway OvalBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Decedent
Mary L. Vedrody
8555 Alexandra DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017
Fiduciary
Sandra Godlaski
341 Crestway OvalBrunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Text2017 EST 229113—Estate of Mary L. Vedrody. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
