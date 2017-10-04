Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229113
Date Died
September 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sandra Godlaski
341 Crestway Oval
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Decedent

Mary L. Vedrody
8555 Alexandra Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017

Fiduciary

Sandra Godlaski
341 Crestway Oval
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 229113—Estate of Mary L. Vedrody. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 