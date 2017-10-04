Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229115
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Linda L. House
24441 Detroit Rd., Ste. 200
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Lesko House
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543

Decedent

Frederick E. Moesta
2010 Radcliffe Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, September 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229115—Estate of Frederick E. Moesta. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. L. L. House, atty.
