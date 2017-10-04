Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229115
- Date Died
- September 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Commissioner
Linda L. House
24441 Detroit Rd., Ste. 200Westlake OH 44145
Commissioner's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Applicant
Linda L. House
24441 Detroit Rd., Ste. 200Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Decedent
Frederick E. Moesta
2010 Radcliffe Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, September 16, 2017
Applicant
Kathleen T. Moesta
2010 Radcliffe DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Text2017 EST 229115—Estate of Frederick E. Moesta. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. L. L. House, atty.
