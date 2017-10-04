Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229117
- Date Died
- September 4, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Kenneth Joseph Sova
6519 Hosmer Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017
Applicant
Krystal Sova
3132 Johnson CtAshtabula OH 44004
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 229117—Estate of Kenneth Joseph Sova. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. J. Golubski, atty.
