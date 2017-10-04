Date Filed Wednesday, October 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229117 Date Died September 4, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 15, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 229117—Estate of Kenneth Joseph Sova. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. J. Golubski, atty.