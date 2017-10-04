Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229117
Date Died
September 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Kenneth Joseph Sova
6519 Hosmer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017

Applicant

Krystal Sova
3132 Johnson Ct
Ashtabula OH 44004
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 229117—Estate of Kenneth Joseph Sova. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. J. Golubski, atty.
