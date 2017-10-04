Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229118
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGNov 2, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Leonard Cain
2239 Noble RoadCleveland OH 44121
Next of Kin
Steven Cain
16401 GreytonCleveland OH 44121
Next of Kin
Raymon Cain
11706 DillwoodEuclid OH 44117
Applicant
Ernestine Cain
2239 Noble RoadCleveland OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 229118—Re: Leonard Cain. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
