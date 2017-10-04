Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229118
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Leonard Cain
2239 Noble Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Next of Kin

Steven Cain
16401 Greyton
Cleveland OH 44121

Next of Kin

Raymon Cain
11706 Dillwood
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Ernestine Cain
2239 Noble Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 229118—Re: Leonard Cain. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
