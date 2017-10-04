Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229122
Date Died
May 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 16, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Tangie Y. Harri
699 Walnut Dr.
Euclid OH 44132

Decedent

Gail M. Matthews
145 Chestnut Lane #6209
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 229122—Estate of Gail M. Matthews. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
