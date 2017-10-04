Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229122
- Date Died
- May 2, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 16, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Tangie Y. Harri
699 Walnut Dr.Euclid OH 44132
Decedent
Gail M. Matthews
145 Chestnut Lane #6209Richmond Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 229122—Estate of Gail M. Matthews. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
