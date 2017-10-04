Date Filed Wednesday, October 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229122 Date Died May 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 16, 2017 9:45 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 229122—Estate of Gail M. Matthews. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.